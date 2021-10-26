Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case who was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for dengue, was shifted back to the district jail on Tuesday evening following improvement in his condition, a senior jail official said.

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for Home Ajay Mishra, was arrested on October 9 in connection with the October 3 incident in which a vehicle mowed down a group of protesting farmers leaving four persons dead.

Ashish Mishra was shifted to the district hospital on Sunday after he tested positive for dengue and a panel of doctors from the district hospital diagnosed his blood sugar level to be critical.

District Jail Superintendent PP Singh said that Ashish Mishra has been shifted to the district jail.

Singh said, "Ashish Mishra would now be provided treatment at the jail hospital as per the prescription and recommendation of the panel of doctors of the district hospital."

Thirteen people, including Asish Mishra, have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

Two BJP workers and a minister' driver were lynched by a mob, while a journalist was also killed in the violence.

