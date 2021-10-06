New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and accused him of trying to incite violence.

"Irresponsibility is another name of Rahul Gandhi, Congress and Rahul are trying to incite violence. He raised questions on post mortem. Is he a medical expert? Who is he to question expert body opinion. He is trying to spread rumours," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Teenager Allegedly Ends Life After Being Reprimanded By Parents For Not Going to School in Belagavi.

Patra held a press conference soon after Rahul Gandhi spoke to the media in New Delhi over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"Gandhi family works for their family. They just want to save their family. They saw this incident as an opportunity," the BJP leader said.

Also Read | A Great Catch: Life of Fishermen at Sea.

"Farmers and administration have come up with a compromise. Both sides agreed to an impartial probe. Rahul Gandhi again made irresponsible statements today.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has reached Lucknow ahead of his Lakhimpur Kheri visit after getting permission from the UP government which was earlier denied to him.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)