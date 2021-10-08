Lakhimpur/Lucknow (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police issued a fresh notice to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish asking him to appear before it by 11 am Saturday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight dead, after he missed his summons for Friday.

Declaring his son "innocent", Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra said Ashish could not appear on Friday as he was "not well", but he will record his statement on Saturday.

Also Read | How To Hide Chats & Groups in WhatsApp.

The latest notice, pasted on the wall of Ajay Mishra's house Friday afternoon, warned that legal action will be initiated against Ashish if he fails to appear on Saturday.

Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal who is heading the team probing Sunday's incident waited for him at the police lines but he didn't show up, after which the fresh notice was issued.

Also Read | Tata Sons Wins Bid for Acquiring National Carrier Air India at Rs 18,000 Crores.

In Lucknow, the Union minister, whose son faces a murder case in connection with the October 3 violence, said, "We have full faith in law. My son is innocent. He got a notice on Thursday but he said he was not well. He will appear before the police tomorrow and give his statement and evidence as he is innocent."

He was talking to reporters outside Chowdhary Charan Singh airport in Lucknow.

On Opposition relentless attack on him and demand for his resignation, the minister said, “Vipaksh to kuch bhi mangta hai (Opposition can demand anything)."

"This is a BJP government which works in an unbiased manner. Action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

As Ashish did not show up, reports emerged that he may have fled to Nepal.

Asked about it, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said, “If this is true, the Centre should intervene and get the accused arrested from Nepal.”

In a statement issued here, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said, "...there is no trace of him (Ashish Mishra). News reports indicate that he is changing locations and is absconding, with several Uttar Pradesh Police teams searching for him.”

The morcha expressed its "serious concern and shock" at Mishra not yet being arrested.

After two men were arrested on Thursday, the police pasted a notice outside Ajay Mishra's house asking Ashish to appear before it at 10 am on Friday.

The arrested men were identified as Luvkush of Banbirpur village and Ashish Pandey of Nighasan tehsil, two of the seven people mentioned in an FIR lodged by the police in connection with the violence.

A nine-member team headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others.

Four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

In its statement, the morcha alleged that two other men -- Sumit Jaiswal and Ankit Das -- were also involved in the violence, but they are not being arrested by the police.

"There is only information on a notice issued to Ashish Mishra summoning him for questioning. The UP government and Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra are adopting protective tactics to ensure that Ashish Mishra roams free," it said.

It alleged that Sumit Jaiswal was in the Thar vehicle that mowed down the farmers and was clearly seen escaping from the vehicle.

Similarly, a video clip where a police official was seen questioning a person caught during the incident revealed that Ankit Das was in the Fortuner vehicle that was also involved in the violence, the morcha said. The morcha demanded immediate arrest of Ashish, Sumit and Ankit.

The minister's son is named in the FIR in the Lakhimpur violence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)