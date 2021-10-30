New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Samkyukta Kisan Morcha on Saturday said a seven-member panel of lawyers has been formed to fight cases in courts in connection with Lakhimpur violence.

The Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three agri laws, said the panel comprises advocates Suresh Kumar Munna, Harjeet Singh, Anupam Verma, Mohammad Khawaja, Yadvinder Verma, Surinder Singh and Israr Ahmed.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

"The seven-member team will pursue the legal fight against main accused Ashish Mishra and others in the Lakhimpur Kheri case," it said in a statement.

The farmers' body said it will also fight for the dismissal and arrest of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

It further said the panel of advocates will work continuously under the guidance of senior advocates of Samyukta Kisan Morcha to bring justice to the deceased and injured farmers, including the family of the young journalist who was killed in the incident.

Eight people were killed in the October 3 incident. Four farmers and a journalist were run over when a car allegedly driven by Ashish Mishra ploughed through a walking column of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia village.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)