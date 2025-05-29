Bhubaneswar, May 29 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the Lakhpati Didi initiative would give financial freedom and instil a sense of leadership among rural women.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Lakhpati Didi Yojana has paved the way for women to earn more than Rs 1 lakh per annum," Majhi said while addressing the Lakhpati Didi national conference, which was attended by women beneficiaries of the scheme and government officials from 25 states and union territories.

This initiative is not only meant to provide employment, the main objective of the scheme is to give financial freedom to women and instil a sense of leadership among rural women, he said.

"Lakhpati Didi is not just a welfare scheme, it is a strategy for inclusive and sustainable development," Majhi said.

He said that Prime Minister Modi has taken several steps to provide political, social and economic independence to women including passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill) in Parliament to ensure 33 per cent women representation in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies in the upcoming elections.

The chief minister said that Odisha has implemented the Lakhpati Didi Mission with commitment. It has created around 17 lakh Lakhpati Didis and secured the first place in the entire country, he said.

Highlighting the steps taken by the Odisha government in this direction, Majhi said interest-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh are being made available to all women in self-help groups (SHGs) of Odisha while revolving fund support has been doubled from Rs 15,000.

Similarly, the community investment fund made for the SHGs has been increased from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 60 lakh, he pointed out.

Due to such moves, the SHG members are able to take their business and livelihood forward with self-confidence.

Through the Subhadra Shakti Mela, SHG women are able to create their own identity by doing business worth lakhs of rupees and it also increased their self-confidence, he said, adding, "Our Subhadra Shakti Cafe has emerged as a new livelihood model for the SGH women."

Majhi further said that his government is committed to providing the right environment, support and tools for the development of every woman in Odisha.

"We are making all efforts to promote women as entrepreneurs and leaders. Our aim is not just to make Lakhpati Didi a livelihood for women, but to make it a movement for women's empowerment, self-reliance and leadership," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, in her speech, said that Lakhpati Didi Yojana is helping in bringing women out of the four walls of their homes and connecting them to the stream of development.

"Our rural women are showing their excellence in all fields like agriculture, animal husbandry, sewing, cafes, etc. Due to this programme, today rural women are not only earning for themselves but have also become an example for others," she said.

In the coming days, the empowered women will play a major role in building a developed India and a prosperous Odisha, Parida hoped.

