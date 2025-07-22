Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 22 (ANI): "The Lakhpati Didi Initiatives is changing the entire economy of villages", Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned the creation of 2 crore Lakhpati Didis--women earning Rs 1 lakh annually through self-employment.

Supporting this national vision, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has led several initiatives in Gujarat that promote women-led development. In alignment with this approach, the South Dang Forest Division has effectively implemented the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, empowering tribal women through sustainable livelihoods and self-employment opportunities through nursery cultivation, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

With the central objective of enabling women to earn Rs 1 lakh annually, the scheme offers training, financial support, and direct engagement in raising saplings.

In the financial year 2023-24 alone, 8,50,000 saplings were successfully raised by the Self Help Groups.

As many as 40 women directly benefited from this initiative, receiving cumulative payments of Rs 35 lakhs across different forest ranges. These are not just numbers--they represent families who now have stable incomes, children who can continue their education, and communities that are beginning to flourish.

Under this initiative, women from SHGs are given responsibility of nursery raising and plantation. Payments for their work are made directly into their accounts by the forest department, ensuring transparency and autonomy.

Also awareness camps were organised to inform women where they received hands-on training in essential nursery practices such as seed sowing, pruning, fertilizer usage, and water management. Beyond this, the women were also educated in banking, accounting, and financial planning.

Perhaps one of the most transformative outcomes of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana is the confidence it has instilled in its participants. These women are no longer just caretakers of their homes--they are now entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and community leaders.

Their active involvement in village development is on the rise, showing that economic empowerment goes hand in hand with social progress. The scheme has created a platform for women to stand up, speak out, and take charge--not just of their work, but of their futures.

Environmentally, the scheme has made a significant impact as well. This initiative has not only greened the South Dang region but also contributed to broader environmental conservation efforts. This eco-restoration is likely to have long-term benefits for local biodiversity and climate resilience. (ANI)

