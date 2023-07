New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Lakshya Sen on reaching the final of the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament, calling his success a testament to his tenacity and determination.

"Congratulations to the talented @lakshya_sen on his outstanding victory at the Canada Open 2023! His triumph is a testament to his tenacity and determination. It also fills our nation with immense pride. My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours," Modi tweeted.

Commonwealth Games champion Sen stormed into the final of the tournament underway in Canada with a straight-game win over Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

Sen, who has slipped to world number 19 after struggling to find his form early in the season, saw off the world number 11 Japanese 21-17 21-14 to enter his second Super 500 final and first BWF summit clash in over a year.

