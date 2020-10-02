New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, saying he steered the nation through critical times with his exemplary leadership.

Shastri, the second prime minister of India, was born in 1904 in Uttar Pradesh.

"Shri Shastri was an epitome of simplicity, humility and wisdom. He steered the nation through critical times with his exemplary leadership," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

