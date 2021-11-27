New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical science (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he complained of fever, the sources said.

He was admitted to the hospital on Friday.

Also Read | Chennai Man Arrested After His Video of Driving Car on Goa's Morjim Beach Goes Viral.

According to the sources, Lalu's health condition is stable.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had returned to Bihar last month after over 3 years.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Pune: Farmer Duped Of Rs 2.06 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Posing As Customer Relations Assistant Of Mumbai-Based LPG Company.

The Jharkhand High Court, earlier in April, granted bail to Yadav.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, who was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for two years, was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi in January. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)