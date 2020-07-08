Noida (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it has allotted plots to six industrial units which are likely to fetch it a revenue of Rs 2.30 crore besides bringing investments of Rs 31.71 crore and creation of 550 new jobs.

Plots overall measuring 10,776 sq metre were allotted to these units in Sector 81 and 158 on Tuesday as part of the Uttar Pradesh government's industrial development policy, the Authority said.

"The six applicants allotted the land plots for industrial units are M/s Sunel Kaicker, M/s Anu Malhan, M/s Karishma Agarwal, M/s Puneet Matta, Agrawal and Amit Khera Proposed Private Limited and M/s Madhu Chawla," it said in a statement.

The Authority said there were 168 applicants and the allotments were made through a lucky draw while the whole process was videographed to ensure transparency.

