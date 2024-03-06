New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a supplementary chargesheet on Wednesday in the land-for-job scam case during the tenure of former Union Rail Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav against three persons including then Special Officer to Minister of Railways and two candidates.

The accused have been identified as Bhola Yadav, then Special Officer to the Minister of Railways and two candidates Ashok Kumar and Babita Kumari.

CBI informed that as per CBI supplementary charge-sheet, after becoming Union Rail Minister with intent to acquire the land parcels situated at the places where his family already owned land parcels or the places which were already connected to him, entered into an alleged criminal conspiracy with his associates and family members and acquired land of various land owners, wherein he was having interest, by offering/providing group D employment in Railways.

To implement the plan, he with the help of his then Special Officer devised an indirect way wherein the candidates were engaged firstly as substitutes and subsequently, were regularized. The then Railway Minister also entered into a conspiracy with officers of Central Railways and others, collected applications and documents of such candidates through his associates and then sent those to Central Railway to process and provide jobs in Railways.

Earlier, CBI had filed charge sheets in October 2022 and July 2023, respectively, in respect of engagements of other candidates in Central Railway, Mumbai and West Central Railway.

Investigation in respect of similar engagements made in other Zones of Indian Railways is continuing.

The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial. (ANI)

