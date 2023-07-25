Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) A landslide occurred on a hill behind an eight-storey building in Andheri area of Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting the authorities to evacuate people from the structure, civic officials said.

There was no report of injury to anyone in the incident, they said.

The police control room informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation about the landslide behind the Ram Baug Cooperative Housing Society on Mahakali Road in Andheri (East) at around 2 am, the officials said.

Soil and stones fell from the hill area behind the building having 168 rooms. Hence, the building was being vacated, a civic official said.

Police, ward staff and fire brigade have been mobilised, he said.

A fire brigade official said they have sent two of their vehicles to the spot as a precautionary measure.

