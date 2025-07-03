Guwahati, Jul 3 (PTI) Train services to the Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur have been disrupted following a landslide in Dima Hasao district of Assam on Thursday, a senior official said.

Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said trains running on the Lumding-Badarpur hill section were affected due to the landslide in the evening.

The incident took place between Dihakho and Mupa stations in Dima Hasao district, he said.

"Upon receiving information, senior railway officials reached the site to start restoration work. As a result of the landslide, movement on the track has been suspended until it is cleared," Sharma said.

Five trains have been cancelled and one partially cancelled following the landslide, he said.

One train was rescheduled, and seven were regulated at various stations, the CPRO said.

"Help desks have been opened to facilitate passengers at Guwahati, Lumding, Silchar, Badarpur and Agartala stations," he added.

