Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday due to a landslide and mudslide in Ramban district that left over 200 vehicles stranded, an official said.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by the landslide in Digdol area, they said.

Work is underway to remove the debris but shooting stones are making the task difficult, they said.PTI AB

