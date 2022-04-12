New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A lane in Roshanara Road area in north Delhi has been named after late Gujjar leader Col (retd) Kirori Singh Bainsla, officials said on Monday.

The area comes under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

"A road in Roshanara Road area was named after Kirori Singh Bainsla," the NDMC said in a statement.

A senior NDMC official clarified, "Only a lane in Roshanara Road area has been named after Kirori Singh Bainsla who had recently died, and not the Roshanara Road."

A marble plaque was unveiled in the lane in the presence of North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and former mayor Jai Prakash.

Bainsla had taken part in the India-China war of 1962 and the Indo-Pak war of 1965, it said.

Roshanara Road is a historic street in north Delhi named after Roshan Ara, the daughter of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. A heritage garden -- Roshan Ara Bagh -- in the area is also named after her.

Bainsla, who was the face of Gurjjar quota agitations in Rajasthan, died in Jaipur on March 31 after a prolonged illness. He was 84.

