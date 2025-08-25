New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): In a significant scientific development, researchers have discovered that Immunoglobulin M (IgM), the largest antibody in the human body, not only defends against bacterial toxins but also enhances the mechanical stability of proteins.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, a new property in the largest antibody goes on to change the existing understanding of antibodies from chemical keys that fit into microbial locks to mechanical engineers.

It further alters the physical properties of molecules to protect the human body, thus inspiring new therapies by designing antibodies that mechanically stiffen dangerous proteins and disarm them.

"Our immune system is armed with many types of antibodies, each with unique roles. Among them, IgM is the largest and one of the first antibodies our body produces when fighting infections," the ministry added.

The findings were mentioned in a recent study conducted by researchers at the SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST). It revealed that IgM not only binds to pathogens but can also mechanically stabilize bacterial toxins, preventing them from harming the cells.

"The research focused on Protein L, a molecule from the bacterium Finegoldia magna. Protein L is known as a "superantigen" because it can bind antibodies in unusual ways, potentially disrupting normal immune function. What makes this study remarkable is its use of single-molecule force spectroscopy -- a cutting-edge technique that applies tiny, precise forces to individual molecules to see how they behave under stress," the study explained.

It added how the scientists discovered that when IgM binds to Protein L, it significantly increases the protein's mechanical stability.

"In simple terms, IgM acts like a brace, making it harder for the protein to unfold or break apart under force. This effect was concentration-dependent -- higher amounts of IgM gave Protein L more resistance to mechanical stress," they stated.

To understand the reason, the researchers found that IgM's multiple binding sites can engage Protein L at several points, creating a synergistic stabilising effect.

The work significantly highlights an underappreciated role of antibodies, which are not just limited to being chemical binders but also as mechanical modulators in the body's fight against disease. (ANI)

