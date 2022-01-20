PM Narendra Modi meeting students after 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on January 20, 2020. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The last date for the registration to participate in the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has been extended till January 27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualized a unique interactive programme - 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' wherein students, parents, teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress of examinations.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Amar Jawan Jyoti Flame at India Gate to Be Merged with National War Memorial Flame Tomorrow.

Like 2021, the format of the programme will be online.

School students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents shall be selected through an online competition.

Also Read | Inherited Property of Female Hindu Dying Intestate To Go Back To Source, Observes Supreme Court.

Registrations on https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022/ are live from December 28, 2021, till January 27, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)