New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The last date for the registration to participate in the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has been extended till January 27.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualized a unique interactive programme - 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' wherein students, parents, teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress of examinations.
Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Amar Jawan Jyoti Flame at India Gate to Be Merged with National War Memorial Flame Tomorrow.
Like 2021, the format of the programme will be online.
School students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents shall be selected through an online competition.
Also Read | Inherited Property of Female Hindu Dying Intestate To Go Back To Source, Observes Supreme Court.
Registrations on https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022/ are live from December 28, 2021, till January 27, 2022. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)