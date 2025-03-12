Latur, Mar 12 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday remanded three persons to police custody till March 17 for allegedly assaulting a 28-year-old man in Latur city.

The man, identified as Ajay Chinchole, was brutally assaulted by a gang of six to seven individuals, on Tuesday evening with sticks, stones, and belts, leaving him critically injured.

Prima facie, the fight started following an argument between the accused and the victim over a beer bottle inside a bar, police had said.

One of the four accused is a minor and he was remanded to the children's observation home.

Police paraded three men to a police station on Tuesday night.

