New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) The Law Commission is considering to work on the issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai said after a meeting with its chairperson and members here on Friday.

Desai heads a committee preparing a draft of the code for Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Attacked by Her Family Members With Axe Over Dowry Demand in Ghaziabad, Horrifying Video Surfaces Online.

Desai and members of the Uttarakhand panel met the Law Commission chairman, Justice (retired) Ritu Raj Awasthi, and members K T Sankaran, Anand Paliwal and D P Verma.

"It was a courtesy call. Because we are working on it (UCC) and they are also perhaps considering it,” she told reporters after the meeting at Uttarakhand Sadan.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana Inaugurates Multi-Specialty Hospital in Srikakulam.

"They were asking what work we have done. So we also gave them some ideas. That's all,” she added.

When asked if the work done by the Uttarakhand UCC committee can be replicated at the national level, she said, "It is our wish that it will be good if other states also follow."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)