Ghaziabad, June 2: A woman was brutally attacked by her family members allegedly due to a dispute over dowry. The assault, captured on a mobile camera by an onlooker, reveals the horrifying atrocities inflicted upon the woman by her in-laws.

In the viral video, the woman is seen being forcefully dragged out of her house by her in-laws and repeatedly attacked with an axe. Shockingly, the assault occurred in broad daylight, with no intervention from bystanders to aid the helpless victim. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Assaults Woman With Axe Over Dowry Dispute in Ghaziabad, Horrifying Video Surfaces Online.

Woman Attacked With Axe Over Dowry in UP

क्या तमाशा है, हाथ में हथियार लेकर एक गुंडा लड़की पर हमला करता है, लोग चिल्लाते हैं वीडियो बनाओ...गुंडा लड़की पर वार करता है और धीरे-धीरे चला जाता है गाजियाबाद में ससुराल पहुंची लड़की को एक गुंडे ने बलकटी से काटकर किया घायल.. pic.twitter.com/kmnV0FA5Bh — Kavish Aziz (@azizkavish) June 2, 2023

She can be seen shouting in agony and pain. According to reports, the woman was assaulted for failing to meet their demands for dowry. She was also threatened in front of the people who watched the tragic incident in broad daylight.

The local police, however, acted swiftly after the video went viral on social media. Initiating an investigation, the police have apprehended the woman's father-in-law. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Burnt Alive Over Dowry in Hathras, Husband, In-Laws Arrested.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Modinagar said that charges were being filed. He confirmed that the father-in-law has been taken into custody, and efforts were underway to apprehend all other individuals involved in the assault.

