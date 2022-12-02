Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 2 (ANI): Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday once again emphasized the use of regional languages in Indian Courts and asked for prioritising local languages.

Addressing the 12th Convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University in Chennai, Rijiju said, "The Aim of the University should not only be to focus on education but also add to the moral and ethical values."

"Ambedkar Law University is on a good path in the educational process. National Education Policy (NEP), the core concept under the multi-disciplinary system is being maintained by Ambedkar Law University," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed to take forward the culture and language of our country," he added.

The Law Minister said that Indian Courts and legal systems must include regional languages in their curricular activities.

"Indian Courts and legal system must have regional languages in their curricular activities. I have spoken to the Chief Justice, senior judges of Supreme Court, all Chief Justices of High Courts that in future we must give priority to local languages," said Rijiju.

"In Tamil Nadu, we will be proud to see the Tamil language taking centre-stage in the Madras High Court and all district courts and subordinate courts of the state," said the Law Minister.

He said the Ministry of Law and Justice have taken various steps for bringing regional languages into the legal system.

"We have identified common words used in the Indian courts. Around 65,000 words were identified and digitalised and efforts are on to collect and release them in regional languages and in searchable format," said Rijiju.

The Union Minister said that the Bar Council of India is working closely with the Ministry of Justice.

"We have decided to ensure the use of local language in courts. In the Indian Constitution, 22 languages are already recognized. Tamil is a classical language. The regional language must be given priority. Technology is available for instant translation.

"The person, be it, complainants or victims, all should understand and know what's going on in the courts in front of them," said the Law Minister.

He further said that the government has decided to provide Pre-Litigation Services for free from this.

"The Digital India programme is helping the judiciary. From March 2020, 2.2 crore cases were heard of which 3 lakh cases were heard in virtual mode.

"There are 21 virtual courts in 17 states as of now, where 2.14 lakh cases were done via E-filing, E-payments. Because of the digital campaign, all High Courts of India and all the courts have basic facilities of computer and other facilities are being given," he said.

The Law Minister said that the cabinet headed by PM Modi has allotted Rs 9,000 crore from the central scheme for the infrastructure development of courts in India.

"All the district and subordinate courts will be having basic facilities like bathrooms. Facilities are of primary concern," he said.

"In India, the total pending case is touching 5 crore and it's a matter of worry for us and it's a concern for the common man.

"Common people are waiting for years for justice and that time should be reduced.

"Modernization of the legal wing is in process. Let's make India a vibrant democracy. As PM Modi said, India will guide the world. Our legal system must be robust," Rijiju added.

While addressing the Constitution Day celebrations recently at the Supreme Court, Rijiju had said that the government is making all-effort to collect legal glossaries published in regional languages, digitise them and make them available to the public in a searchable format. (ANI)

