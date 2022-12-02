Bengaluru, December 2: A man has lodged a complaint against his wife alleging forceful religious conversion bid in Bengaluru, police said on Friday. The man has lodged the complaint against his wife and her parents at Mahalakshmi police station.

In 2019, the man, a Hindu working at a welding shop, had love marriage with a Christian girl. But, his wife and her family pressurised him to get converted to Christianity. New Anti-conversion Law Was Necessary, Will Be Enforced Strictly: CM Dhami.

He had stated in the complaint that the harassment has become unbearable and his wife and her parents are now giving him life threats to get converted to christianity. Forced Religious Conversion: ‘Its a Menace’ Centre Tells Supreme Court; Next Hearing on December 5.

He told police that whenever he went to other states for job, his wife lodges missing complaints deliberately to harass him. He also said that his wife had taken a loan in his name from neighbours. Details are awaited.

