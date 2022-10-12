New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The lawyers at Delhi's District Court on Wednesday abstained from work over the arrest of an advocate for allegedly having a fake LLB degree. The lawyers claimed that the Delhi police arrested the lawyer despite the fact that the degree got verified by the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) and was found genuine.

Delhi police produced Sumit Sharma before the duty Magistrate at Karkardooma Court on Wednesday. The court sent him into one-day judicial custody. His bail application has been adjourned for tomorrow.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Bus Carrying 27 Passengers From Bhiwandi Catches Fire in Pune, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Advocate Sumit Sharma was arrested on Tuesday by the team of Anand Vihar Police station. Delhi police took action on the complaint alleging that the lawyer has a fake degree.

On the other hand, the protesting lawyers said that the Delhi police did not follow the procedure. The matter was in the knowledge of BCD and the degree was verified by it which was found to be genuine.

Also Read | MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for for 55 Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online at mpvidhansabha.nic.in.

It is also said that this information was communicated to the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police and SHO Anand Vihar on September 2 through a letter.

If there is any issue pertaining to the same, it must be processed through BCD. However, SHO Anand Vihar and DCP Shahdara intentionally and wilfully defied the BCD instructions letter, the press release issued by New Delhi Bar Association said.

The issue originally pertains to a complaint filed by Jaiprakash Gupta on the basis of the information under RTI to BCD alleging that Advocate Sumit Sharma has enrolled himself on the basis of a fake law degree. It should be verified and action is taken against him. He also produced a copy of his degree also

On this complaint, BCD called Sumit Sharma and his degree got verified which was found to be genuine.

Since the two versions of degree came to the knowledge of BCD. Thereafter the documents were again sent to the university for verification. The university again replied that information under the RTI did not emanate from the University. The university again re-verified that the degree filed by Sumit Sharma at the time of enrollment was genuine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)