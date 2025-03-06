Shimla, Mar 6 (PTI) Lawyers on Thursday staged a protest march to Raj Bhawan here against the draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which proposes sweeping changes to the definitions of what constitutes a legal practitioner and a law graduate.

The advocates also presented a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, opposing the provisions of the draft Bill.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Slab Collapse: 3 Coal Miners Killed As Roof Collapses at Western Coalfields Limited in Betul District.

"We are opposing the Bill as it is an attempt to weaken the institution of advocates," members of the Himachal High Court Bar Association told the media.

The advocates in Himachal abstained from going to court on Wednesday and Thursday, and soon, advocates from other states are expected to join the protest, they further said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 5 Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl in Jogeshwari After She Left Her Home Following Argument.

Amid opposition to various provisions from bar bodies, the government announced on February 22 that it would revise the draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill as it ended the public consultations on it which began on February 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)