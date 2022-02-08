Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 8 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the political leaders sitting at responsible positions should not put allegations on each other rather should work for the development of people.

Addressing a press conference in Uttarakhand's Haridwar today, Kejriwal said, "We, the political leaders who are sitting at responsible positions chosen by the public should not indulge in political rivalries and put allegations on each other. We should work for the development of people."

His remarks came after UP CM on Monday said that the Delhi government's move to force the migrant workers out of the city was an inhuman act.

"Listen Kejriwal, you forced the workers of UP to leave Delhi when the entire humanity was groaning due to the pain of Corona. Your government did an undemocratic and inhuman act like leaving even small children and women helpless on the UP border in the middle of the night. Call you a traitor or...," read UP CM's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Following the statements by UP CM, Kejriwal also counter-attacked him and said the latter was giving advertisements in the Time magazine when the dead bodies of people were flowing in the river during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP chief also clarified the reason behind replying to Yogi Adityanath's remarks against him.

He said, "Yesterday, I replied to Yogi Ji's remarks because people would have said that I have accepted these allegations."

Kejriwal also assured the people of Uttarakhand to work for the development of the state which includes health infrastructure, education facilities, employment opportunities and many more.

He also asserted that AAP will resolve all the problems faced by farmers in the state if voted to power.

Further, Kejriwal appealed to Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters or voters to give a chance to AAP this time.

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

