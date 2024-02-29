Kolkata, Feb 29 (PTI) The Left Front on Thursday staged a protest rally at Nazat in Sandeshkhali block-I against alleged atrocities on women and land grab in the restive block-II.

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim and party central committee member Sujan Chakraborty, among other Left Front leaders, led the protest.

However, they claimed that they were stopped by police at Nazat in North 24 Parganas district, citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC.

The Left Front leaders alleged that the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh on Thursday was stage-managed.

Addressing the gathering, Salim emphasized their determination to hold the rally despite attempts to obstruct them, stating that the people of Sandeshkhali had risen in protest against the alleged atrocities and land grab.

He criticised the police and administration claiming that only now they have started responding to complaints from villagers in Sandeshkhali, questioning why action wasn't taken earlier when complaints were lodged at police stations and government offices.

Former Sandeshkhali MLA Nirapada Sardar, who had been arrested for alleged involvement in violent protests, also spoke at the gathering. He was released from jail on Tuesday following an order of the Calcutta High Court granting him bail.

The protests in villages of the restive Sandeshkhali block-II stem from allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grab by local Trinamool Congress leaders, sparking widespread discontent and calls for action.

