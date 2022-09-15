Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) Youth and student organisations of the Left on Thursday held a march to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), demanding that vacancies in the civic body be filled up, and reopening of its schools that have been "shut down".

Students and youths owing allegiance to the SFI, DYFI, AIYL and AISB, walked from College Square towards the KMC headquarters, before they were blocked by police personnel, who put up steel barricades to stop the agitators.

"Our demands are for education and employment, which are being denied by the ruling government," DYFI state secretary Minakshi Mukherjee said.

The agitators claimed that several schools run by the KMC have been closed down, and that “29,000 permanent posts at the municipal corporation are vacant”.

Mukherjee also accused the police of playing a partisan role.

