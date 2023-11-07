New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Left parties on Tuesday held a joint convention on Tuesday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and it was attended by Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Alhaija.

The convention was attended by leaders of Left parties, including the CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML, RSP, and the Forward Bloc.

Sources in the CPI(M) said the Palestinian ambassador talked about the number of casualties in Gaza in the ongoing conflict and sought support from India and the rest of the world to call for a ceasefire.

"Joint Convention of Left calling for the halt of genocide of Palestinians by Israeli forces backed by US government. They have called for country-wide protests (7-10 November). The meeting was addressed by leaders of Left Parties along with the Palestinian Ambassador to India," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said in a post on X.

The Left parties had on Monday issued a joint statement calling upon the Indian government to stop "endorsing the US-Israeli genocide" of Palestinians and join the global call for an immediate ceasefire.

They also called for protests during the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue in Delhi.

