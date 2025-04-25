Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) The CPI(M)-led Left Front held a rally in Kolkata on Friday to protest the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim, former minister Surjya Kanta Mishra, and senior leaders of CPI, RSP and Forward Bloc took part in the rally.

The protest march began at Esplanade and culminated near the Sealdah station in the central part of the city.

With placards and festoons, the Left activists decried the attack in which 26 people were killed,

The rally also protested "communalism and divisive politics".

The CPI(M) has said it would support the Centre in taking action to combat terrorism, while maintaining that "there should be no jingoism".

