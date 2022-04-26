Kolkata, Apr 26 (PTI) The Left parties Tuesday held a huge rally in Kolkata for peace and communal harmony.

CPI(M), CPI, All India Forward Bloc, RSP, CPI(ML) Liberation, SUCI (Communist), RCPI, MFB and Workers Party were among the Left parties that took part in the rally, which began at Moulali in central Kolkata and concluded in Narkeldanga.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 20-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped by Neighbour in Ujjain; Accused Absconding.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose, CPI(M) state general secretary Md Salim and RSP general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya were among the leaders who participated in the march.

The rally for harmony and peace against communal discord was organised in view of the recent incidents in Delhi and politics of identity and divisive narratives in different places of the country, CPI(M) state committee member Anadi Sahu said.

Also Read | India Post Warns Public Against Fraudulent Websites Claiming To Provide Prizes Through Certain Surveys, Quizzes.

"The accused in a case should be dealt with as per law and not by using bulldozers, bringing down the houses and shops of a certain section of people, thus depriving them of their livelihood," he said.

Sahu said that it was also to protest alleged incidents of sexual assault against women and other incidents of violence in West Bengal.

Sahu claimed that unlawful forces have been building up in the state who think that they can get away by doing anything.

"This is bad for society and democracy," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)