India Post over the recent days has been observing various URLs/Websites getting circulated in social media such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and through emails / SMS containing tiny URLs/ Short URLs, claiming to be providing Government Subsidies through certain surveys, quizzes.

India post wishes to inform the citizens of the Country that India Post is not involved in any such activities like announcing Subsidies, Bonus or Prizes based on Surveys etc. Public receiving such notifications/messages /emails are requested not to believe or respond to such fake and spurious messages or share any personal details. It is also requested not share any personally identifiable information such as date of birth, Account numbers, mobile numbers, place of Birth & OTP etc. India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 12 Managerial Posts At ippbonline.com; Check Details Here.

India Post though is taking necessary action to prevent these URLs / links / Websites to be taken down through various prevention mechanisms. Public at large is once again requested not to believe or respond to any fake / spurious messages / communications / links.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2022 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).