Ujjain, April 26: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 20-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a neighbour in Ujjain. Reportedly, the incident took place in March, while the complaint was filed on Sunday night, Lasudia police said on Monday.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the victim, a B. Com 2nd year student, was heading home after an exam but was approached by the accused. He offered her a lift home, to which she agreed. The victim, however, started riding the bike towards Dewas. When the girl asked him about this, he told her that he has feelings for her and wants to marry her. Later he took her to an abandoned place and sexually assaulted her. Rajasthan Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped in Jaipur; Arrested.

The accused fled the spot after committing the crime. He has been booked under sections 366, 376, 376 (2) N, 506, and 384 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A manhunt has been launched to nab him, said the police.

