New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Left parties will contest some seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, and have appealed to Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that the INDIA bloc should fight together in the polls.

At a press conference here, state leaders of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) said Left parties will present an alternative to the people of Delhi.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi on Ruckus Outside Sansad: LoP Says 'Our Protest Was Peaceful, BJP MPs Armed With Sticks Blocked Us From Entering Parliament' (Watch Video).

They said the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre, and Aam Aadmi Party in the state have failed to address the issues of commoners. Forward Bloc and Communist Gadar Party of India (CGPI) will also be part of the Left grouping.

"Left parties want to fill the space that the mainstream parties have left in Delhi. The BJP in the centre and AAP in the state have failed the people of Delhi," CPI(M) leader Anurag Saxena said.

Also Read | Which Are Most-Bought Large Cap SIP Mutual Funds on Angel One in 2024? From Nippon India to SBI Blue Chip, Check List Here.

"The mainstream parties have failed to fulfil the interests of the citizens of Delhi, the Left parties have decided to contest the Delhi assembly elections in their strongholds," Saxena said.

Full statehood for Delhi, decentralisation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, transfer of powers to urban local bodies, and issues like unemployment, public distribution system, increasing minimum monthly wages to Rs 26,000, drinking water are among the issues that the Left parties will raise.

Ravi Rai of the CPI(ML) Liberation said the elected government of Delhi is not being allowed to work by the Centre, and stressed that full statehood is an important issue.

"We are presenting a Left alternative to the people. Left parties have always raised people's issues," Rai said. CPI leaders KR Singh, Shankar Lal, CPI(ML) Liberation's Shweta Raj, and Rajiv Kunwar were also present at the press conference.

Asked if they have approached the Congress or AAP for an alliance, Saxena said, "We approached AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav. We have not received any response yet."

He added, "We hoped they had learnt from the results of Haryana and Maharashtra, and the INDIA bloc would fight in Delhi together, but there has been no response."

Saxena also appealed to the two parties that the INDIA bloc should fight together, and should not field candidates from the seats where the Left is fighting.

The CPI(M) will field candidates from Karawal Nagar and Badarpur, CPI from Vikaspuri and Palam, and the CPI (ML) Liberation will fight from Narela and Kondli.

Along with this, Forward Block and CPI will announce their candidates on some more seats in the coming days, they said.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, an eminent lawyer and renowned social activist, is the CPI(M) candidate from Karawal Nagar, while Jagdish Chand Sharma will be its candidate from Badarpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)