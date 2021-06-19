Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 19 (ANI): Track legend Milkha Singh passed away on Friday at the age of 91. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in May this year.

"It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm on the 18th of June 2021," read a family statement.

The family said the legendary sprinter fought hard, "but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal Ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days."

"We are deeply indebted to the doctors at PGI for their valiant efforts and the love and prayers we received from across the world and from yourselves," it added.

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh.

His wife, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He is still the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements.

He is survived by one son and three daughters. His son Jeev Milkha Singh is also a renowned Golfer. (ANI)

