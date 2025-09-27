New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): As part of its initiatives during the Swachhata Hi Sewa (SHS) Campaign 2025, the Legislative Department of the Ministry of Law and Justice carried out comprehensive cleanliness activities on Saturday.

During the Swachhata Hi Sewa (SHS) Campaign 2025, all rooms and corridors of the Department were cleaned using floor cleaner machines. Additionally, unused items and furniture were removed from the lift lobbies to ensure a clutter-free and hygienic environment.

According to the Government statement, this campaign was organised under the guidance of R.K. Pattanayak, Additional Secretary and Nodal Officer, Dr. K.V. Kumar, Additional Secretary, and other officials, including the Safai Karamcharis of the Department.

During the occasion, R.K. Pattanayak, Additional Secretary and Nodal Officer, emphasised the importance of the Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign.

He urged all officers and staff members to dedicate time to maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings and to encourage friends and neighbours to participate actively in the campaign. (ANI)

