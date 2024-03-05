Nagpur, Mar 5 (PTI) Forest authorities have rescued a leopard cub found in a seriously injured condition after being hit by a vehicle in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

Some persons spotted the cub lying injured on Monday evening on Dhapewada-Saoner road in Kalmeshwar police station area, about 40 km from here.

A social activist alerted the forest department officials about it.

"The leopard cub had been hit by a four-wheeler, resulting in severe injuries," a forest department official said.

The cub was rescued and taken to a veterinary hospital, he added.

