New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday dubbed the Wild Life (Amendment) Bill as "less than desirable bill" which will soon become a law.

The former environment minister had earlier raised objections on certain provisions in the bill and had also put these in writing to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Ramesh is unlikely to attend the current session of Parliament that started earlier in the day, as he is participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Rajya Sabha took up Wild Life (Amendment) Bill, 2021 today, the very day I couldn't attend because of my presence in Bharat Jodo Yatra. I reiterated my objections to the Minister this morning, but don't think it'd have had any effect. A less-than-desirable Bill will now become law," Ramesh said on Twitter.

Ramesh had on August 9 written to Yadav, saying certain recommendations of the Standing Committee, that looked into the provisions of the bill, have not been accepted.

He had earlier said that Lok Sabha recently passed the Wild Life (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that incorporated changes suggested by the Standing Committee.

But some other key changes were not accepted by the government, he said in August while sharing his letter to the environment minister.

Ramesh, who is the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, had brought to the notice of the environment minister about rejection of the recommendation relating to the functioning of the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) and another related to choosing a cumbersome way of giving legislative sanctity to India's commitments to CITES.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) is a global agreement among governments to regulate or ban international trade in species under threat.

"I would certainly request you to please review your position on the two major recommendations that you have rejected and on the recommendation that you have accepted in a manner that dilutes it in actual practice," Ramesh had written to the minister in August.

