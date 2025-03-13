New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): On the eve of Holi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the people, saying, " May this Holi serve as a reminder to colour our thoughts with compassion, our actions with kindness."

"Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Holi," Dhankar said in a release.

"Holi marks the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring, symbolizing new beginnings and fresh perspectives. As we celebrate this cherished tradition, let us embrace the spirit of unity that Holi exemplifies. The vibrant colours of Holi remind us of India's rich cultural diversity that, like these colours, blend harmoniously to create a beautiful tapestry of our national identity," the Vice President said.

"May this Holi serve as a reminder to colour our thoughts with compassion, our actions with kindness, and our vision with hope for our great nation," he concluded.

On Wednesday, Vice President Dhankhar was discharged from AIIMS after being admitted on Sunday due to uneasiness and chest pain. (ANI)

