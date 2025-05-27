New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada on Tuesday spoke at the 'Padh AI: Conclave on AI in Education', organised by the Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG), and said that Let us make the future of AI the future of aspirational India.

Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State, said, "Our government's intent is very clear: AI is for all. It cuts across government and society. We must ensure India leads not just in talent, but in conscience and compassion, producing AI that is inclusive and self-reliant."

Speaking with ANI on Artificial Intelligence, Union Minister Jitin Prasada says, "PM Modi's resolve is 'AI for all'. PM wants to democratise technology and not limit it to the elite. We are trying to ensure that GPUs supporting AI are provided in India at the lowest price so people can innovate and bring new ideas..."

He also appreciated CPRG for its leadership and global presence, especially its participation at the Paris AI Action Summit 2025 and the 2024 GPAI Summit in Serbia.

The inaugural session was graced by Ashish Sood, Delhi's Minister of Education. "Our vision for Delhi is clear: AI is for all. It is about using technology to democratise education, break barriers, and create opportunities for all students," he said.

Emphasising Delhi's commitment to inclusive learning, he highlighted the need for AI to support, not replace, human intervention in classrooms.

The first day of the Padh AI Conclave featured two engaging sessions. The first was titled "Learning Beyond Classrooms," brought together Madan Mohan Tripathi, Director General, NIELIT; Charu Malhotra, Co-Founder, Primus Partners; and Jagadish Babu, COO, EkStep Foundation.

The discussion explored how AI is enabling personalised and adaptive learning, experimental education models, and inclusive digital access, with a strong emphasis on governance and safe learning environments.

The Conclave led the way to meaningful dialogue on innovative AI-driven solutions that enhance pedagogy and promote an adaptive, inclusive, and future-ready education system. (ANI)

