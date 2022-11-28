Lucknow, Nov 28 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Monday reserved its judgement on the bail pleas of three accused in the Levana Suites fire case.

The court reserved its order on bail pleas of hotel owners Rohit Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal, and manager Sagar Srivastava, who have been in jail in connection with the fire case.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Four Boys Rape Minor Girl in Kaimur District, Flee After Spotting School Headmaster, Who Also Rapes Her.

Earlier, Justice D K Singh completed the hearing in the case.

The petitioners pleaded that they were innocent and the incident was an accident only.

Also Read | Gujarat ATS Arrests UP Man for Spreading Fake Information Regarding PM Narendra Modi's Assassination During Jamnagar Rally.

Four people had died and several injured in a massive fire that broke out at the hotel in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on September 5 this year.

Police registered an FIR and arrested Rohit Agarwal, Rahul Agarwal, and Srivastava.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) had said that the hotel did not have an emergency exit and many other rules were bypassed during the construction of the building.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)