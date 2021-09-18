Jammu, Sep 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday honoured Tokyo Paralympics participants -- Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Baliyan -- here and wished them success in the upcoming events, an official spokesman said.

The two para archers of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's Sports Complex participated in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics.

Also Read | Income Tax Department Conducts Searches in Mumbai and Other Regions.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, while congratulating the duo said the Shrine Board's support extended towards sports is being appreciated and it is a matter of pride that players nurtured at SMVD Sports Complex are putting Jammu and Kashmir on the world map.

Kumar is a native of Katra and Baliyan belongs to Uttar Pradesh but has been trained at the Shrine Board's Sports Complex, Katra, for the last four years. Both these archers have been trained under the guidance of coach Kuldeep Vedwan at the sports complex.

Also Read | Dog Owner Books Entire Air India Business Cabin for Pet, Both Travel in Style On Board AI-671 From Mumbai to Chennai.

Kumar started his archery journey in 2017 from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's Sports Complex and won the first gold medal for his team in the World Ranking Tournament held in Czech Republic in 2018 and ranked 10th in the Asian Games 2018.

Earlier, he bagged gold under Fazza Cup World Ranking Tournament held at Dubai in February 2021.

Baliyan secured 17th rank in the World Championship held in the Netherlands and won silver medal under Fazza Cup World Ranking Tournament held at Dubai in February 2021. She was the only woman archer from the country who participated in Tokyo Paralympics.

Shrine Board's Sports Complex has been producing sportspersons of national and international standards in various sporting disciplines including archery, athletics, judo, shooting and badminton who have been showing promising results in varied competitions.

SMVDSB Archery Academy is accredited under Khelo India by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)