New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday attended the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Day celebration at the 42nd India International Trade Fair 2023 in New Delhi.

LG Manoj Sinha visited the J-K Pavillon at the Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan.

In a post on X, J-K LG said, "Attended the J-K UT Day celebration at the 42nd India International Trade Fair 2023. IITF's theme for this year is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam-United by trade, offering an ideal platform to showcase state-of-the-art technologies, innovations, and infinite variety of creative products."

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir are a part of the focus of the trade fair, Sinha said, "More than 122 exhibitors from the Union Territory are offering unique handicraft, handloom and agro-based products. Visitors and buyers can experience the creativity of our craftspeople, weavers, and wide canvas of agricultural products."

He further stated that the J-K Pavilion at IITF is getting extraordinary responses.

"IITF has become the most effective instrument to promote the tremendous market potential of J-K UT and to build and strengthen the trade ties," he said.

India International Trade Fair (IITF) is back with its new edition, and that too on a bigger and better level. With the 42nd edition, the organisers have tried their best to keep the Trade Fair inclusive for all ages, especially children.

The two-week-long ITF in Delhi's Pragati Maidan was open for business visitors from November 14 to 18. But now, the fair will be open to the general public from November 19 to 27. (ANI)

