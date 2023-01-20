New Delhi, January 20: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that LG V K Saxena was playing dirty politics rather than taking steps to improve the law-and-order situation of the city.

His remarks came a day after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged she was molested by a drunk man while she was on an inspection at night, and dragged by his car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS here with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window. Swati Maliwal Says ‘If Chairperson of Women’s Commission Not Safe in Delhi, Imagine the Situation’ After Being Dragged by Car.

Amid a growing tussle between the two sides, Kejriwal claimed the LG had called a series of meetings with government officials despite having no powers to do so. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Molested and Dragged: Accused Harish Chandra Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

"Law and order situation fast deteriorating in Delhi. The L-G, rather than taking steps to improve it, is busy playing dirty politics. He has called a series of meetings of Delhi government officers today, which he has no powers to do, to further meddle and interfere in an elected government's functioning," Kejriwal said in a tweet. Along with the tweet, he tagged a media report of the Thursday incident involving Maliwal.

