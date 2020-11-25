Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed the election preparedness and directed officials to maintain neutrality and ensure free and fair polls to the district development council (DCC), urban local bodies (ULBs) and panchayats.

In view of the DDC election and by-elections for panchayats and ULBs beginning November 28, Sinha reviewed the poll preparedness of the administration in a meeting with Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police through video-conference at the Civil Secretariat here, an official spokesman said.

Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir briefed the Lt Governor about the status of preparedness regarding the elections, particularly the logistical issues in view of the snowfall in remote hilly regions across the Union Territory.

During the review, the Lt Governor directed the officers to take all the requisite measures to maintain neutrality and ensure free and fair election, spokesman said.

He directed them to take all the preemptive measures for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections, besides making available basic facilities for the security forces and polling staff.

"DCs and SPs to meticulously ensure free movement of candidates of all parties, security arrangements and other preparatory measures for the ensuing elections," he added.

Ensure all the facilities for people in far-flung areas so that everyone can exercise their right to vote irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or gender, said the Lt Governor.

The DDC polls are being held to elect 280 members in 20 districts, and are scheduled for November and December, along with by-elections for ULB and panchayat seats, which had remained vacant owing to a boycott by the main regional parties in the 2018 polls.

