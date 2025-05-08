Srinagar, May 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed security situation in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti and other senior police officials.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorm Likely in National Capital on May 9, Predicts IMD.

Sinha, who took stock of the preparedness in various districts, was briefed by officials about actions taken to ensure infrastructure, public safety and cyber security on the directions passed during the meetings on Tuesday.

Sinha directed the officials to be on alert and deal sternly with any attempt to disturb public order and take the strongest possible measures to prevent fake news and misinformation.

Also Read | Cash Recovery Row: CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recommends Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, Says Sources.

"I have full confidence in the ability of officials, police and security forces to face any emergency situation. Seamless coordination among the administration, police and armed forces is key in the present situation. Deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police must visit vulnerable areas together, spend time with people on the ground, focus on their needs and remain responsive," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He directed divisional commissioners to meet prominent citizens and ensure continuous public engagement. Other district officers should also visit border areas and meet the citizens and ensure their safety and medicare, he said.

"We have to take precautionary measures and be prepared for exigencies. Ensure effective execution of evacuation plan and other standard operating procedures. Basic facilities should be kept ready at shelter centres," Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that Indian armed forces have demolished terror factories inside Pakistan and ensured that no one dares to indulge in a misadventure in future.

"The adversary, however, is targeting civilians and on the night of May 7-8, attempted to engage a number of military targets in the country, including Jammu Kashmir. These were neutralised. We need to be alert and civil administration, defence and law enforcement authorities must work unitedly to tackle all the challenges on the ground," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)