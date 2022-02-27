Kota, Feb 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old inmate serving life sentence in Kota Jail for the last eight years died during treatment at MBS hospital, officials said on Sunday.

Ranjeet Singh Rajput, the deceased, was a resident of Palayatha village of Baran district.

He died Saturday night at the hospital where he was admitted after he was found unconscious in his cell.

His body was handed over on Sunday to his family members after a post mortem by the medical board, Circle Inspector Nayapura Police Station Bhupender Singh said.

A case under section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been lodged for magisterial probe to ascertain actual reason of death, he said.

Rajput had been serving life term having been convicted for a dowry death eight years ago, said a jail official.

He was convicted under section 302 and 498 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and had been shifted to an open jail in Hanumangarh a month ago, deputy superintendent at Kota Jail Jaswant Singh said.

He had returned to Kota Jail on February 16.

When Rajput did not turn up for the evening roll call on Saturday, a search was launched for him and he was found unconscious inside his jail quarter, he said.

The doctor in jail, following an initial examination, referred him to the MBS Hospital, where he died during treatment at around 8.30 pm, Singh said.

The deceased was not suffering from any disease and had left for jail work after the morning roll call, the official added.

Actual reason of death would be clear only after receipt of post mortem report, he said.

