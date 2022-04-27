Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) Ten students of a management institute were injured on Wednesday as a lift collapsed due to overloading, police said.

The incident took place at IMS Management Institute at Dasna town in the morning when the lift's cable broke on the fifth floor and fell down, they said.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Eagle Evening Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result of 27.04.2022, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Four out of the 10 students sustained fractures in their legs, while others suffered minor injuries, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja told PTI.

They were first year students of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA).

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 26th Roza of Ramadan on April 28 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

"Prima facie, the cause of the accident was overloading. The engineers of the lift-manufacturing company have been summoned to know the technical aspect as to why the lift collapsed," Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar Vinay Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)