New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Parts of the national capital witnessed light rain and brief drizzles on Saturday, as thick clouds loomed over the city and kept the sky overcast throughout the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Saturday for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degree Celsius, 3.5 notches below the seasonal average.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notch below the season's average, according to the IMD.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with rain for Sunday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius and 27 degree Celsius, respectively.

Relative humidity was recorded at 65 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 4 pm on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 186, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

