Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Saharanpur during the next two hours (valid up to 09:45 am), said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during the next three hours (valid up to 10:00 am) over parts of Uttar Pradesh said the Meteorological Centre of Lucknow today.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 1.5 Million, Infection Remains Concentrated in 10 States, Says Health Ministry.

Rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely over isolated places in Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Saharanpur districts and adjoining areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)