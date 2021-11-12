Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 12 (ANI): Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in a few districts of Telangana in the next 24 to 48 hours, informed Nagarathna, Director, Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad.

"In some places, it is likely to have light rain and in some places, it is likely to have light to moderate rain during next 24 to 48 years hours," she said.

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Bharuch District.

The depression that has formed in way of Bengal is likely to have an effect on weather in Chennai. Under this influence, Tamil Nadu is likely to have heavy to very heavy and at some times, extremely heavy rainfall, she added.

"A low-Pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman sea and neighbourhood around November 13. It is likely to move west northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours," the director informed. (ANI)

Also Read | ISI Supporting Infiltration Bids In India, Pakistani Terrorist Reveals to NIA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)